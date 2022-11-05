TOP TIER GERMAN WAR THUNDER PLAYED COLD AND UNMODDED! THE 9.7 CHALLENGE!

We do it all wrong, Go into combat with No test drives, No knowledge of the tanks or weapons and start with a lineup of unmodded just purchased tanks not even bushes on them. How will it go?? You know we all do it. Am I good enough to jump up this high? Remember I did all the grinding for these tanks at 7.3 or lower! We face up to 10.7 level tanks for the first time. I squad with Dialup99 for strength in numbers, he does the same as me and has 4 brand new unmods too!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.