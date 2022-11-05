TOP TIER GERMAN WAR THUNDER PLAYED COLD AND UNMODDED! THE 9.7 CHALLENGE!

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We do it all wrong, Go into combat with No test drives, No knowledge of the tanks or weapons and start with a lineup of unmodded just purchased tanks not even bushes on them. How will it go?? You know we all do it. Am I good enough to jump up this high? Remember I did all the grinding for these tanks at 7.3 or lower! We face up to 10.7 level tanks for the first time. I squad with Dialup99 for strength in numbers, he does the same as me and has 4 brand new unmods too!