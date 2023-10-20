FDA Posed to Stifle Access to Treatments for Cancer & Chronic Illness

Dr. Michael Karlfeldt and Dr. Paul Anderson discuss what we can do to protect our access to things that are saving people’s lives. Dr. Anderson has been testifying and attending hearings at the FDA, where the fate of a large number of natural medicines have been under review for several years. Decisions made by the FDA this December could take away public access to natural substances that have been providing healing to a great number of people, specifically those dealing with cancer and other chronic illnesses. In reality, what it comes down to is everything will automatically be illegal to compound, except whatever tiny fraction of substances of the already small group deemed worthy by the FDA.



