25. January 1st

There is New Year, January, snow,
The decorated with the hard frost windows,
Among affections that I really know
I choose to sit in warmth with who is precious.
So why hunt after something any more
When there is one that now is so important
And has a cost that's over any lore,
Possessing therewith a hearty warrant.
