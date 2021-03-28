Pt2 Deconstructing 9/11 CGI

This video was originally uploaded to YouTube in April 2016 but has mysteriously been 'dissappeared' with no explanation given me. I tried re-uploading it there however now it is being censured for inappropriate content. It is a part of an investigation I conducted concerning video footage incongruencies of the plane impact to the 2nd (South) Tower of the 9-11 event.In this video I discuss my theory that the object hitting the Tower was masked in video footage by CGI agents, and in the impact whatever hit the tower released or was carrying a bunker buster explosive missile.Please share as I feel this investigation is relevant to the 9-11 Truther movement and needs to be seen. Pt 1 of this series is still available on YouTube at: