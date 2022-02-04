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Principled Investing – Report #22
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22 views • February 04, 2022
Time for another update on my investment portfolio and my passive income journey. In this episode, I cover my regular monthly update sharing what I invest in and why. This is amateur investing at its finest!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://bit.ly/3qBgm4p
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://bit.ly/3EIGFe6
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/investingtemplate
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/incometemplate
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/expensestemplate
Below I will list everything for the monthly report:
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. I’m back into regularly investing while I focus on maxing out my TSFA. I am currently estimated on average to be making about $263.04 a month from passive income mostly from stock dividends, crypto income, and some from music royalties. This currently covers my portion of the utilities and internet as well as my phone and backup phone bills, rental insurance, and all my monthly subscriptions.
My portfolio is roughly rounded to about 74% crypto, 16% stocks, less than 1% in precious metals, and 11% in liquid cash. My total annual projected income from passive sources is $3,156.45. $1,879.83 of those yearly profits are coming from stock dividends, about $1,198.42 are coming from cryptocurrency staking, I already earned about $16.38 from my RealT crypto tokenized real estate before I sold it, and $61.83 came from music royalties. My crypto income continues to climb exponentially from the continued topping up of my accounts and compounding the interest I’m earning.
In my last update, my total portfolio value was $320,413 CAD. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $266,755. This is down about $53,658 from last month’s total value. My highest portfolio value ever was around $395,000 which is about 33% higher than where I’m at now.
I earned $183.26 CAD from stock dividends, $0 CAD from crypto real estate, and $52.04 CAD from my last month of staking Hive, HBD, TRX, and MTR staking on Den.Social. In the January report I will be covering my ATOM. I’ve been testing earning Tron on Ledger Live, Staking ATOM on Crypto.com, and UST on Anchor Protocol. These were all flops. Ledger live has too many prompts, it’s great for security, but not ideal for regular use. Crypto.com isn’t really that ideal since 99% of it is lending and I figured I might as well stake everything in the same wallet: Trust Wallet. For UST on Anchor, the only reason they can offer 19% is because it’s lending and custodial. I’m not continuing with any of those. In total, I have earned about $556.23 CAD from crypto and $1,730.79 CAD from stock dividends.
My portfolio in terms of stock sector breakdown is now 11% Utilities, 18% Insurance, 23% Banking, 18% Real Estate, 2% into an Investment Fund, and 28% into general ETFs. My main purchases were my usual Tangerine investment fund purchase, adding more to my real estate with more Northview stock, and buying more FCCD ETFs for general investing into high Canadian dividend stocks. My goal is to average about a 5% yield on my portfolio and I’m currently at an average yield of 4.85%.
For my dividend stocks, I’m up 16.01 % on my $41,461 worth of dividend stocks. This is an increase of 7.5% from last month and will likely continue to increase as I continue to add to my TSFA.
For crypto, my main breakdown between ETH & BTC is 58% ETH, and 42% BTC. This is allegedly valued at $167,208 CAD at the time of writing this. I’m now separating all of the different categories of crypto I invest in. I have a handful of XMR, RUNE, BNB, and MATIC as my speculative investments. I hold DASH, BCH, and LTC in case I need them for digital cash. Lastly, I also hold HBD, Hive, ATOM, TRX, BLURT, and MTR for staking. I still expect a big run-up to happen soon in 2022 with the update to Eth 2.0.
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that pay out regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://bit.ly/3qBgm4p
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://bit.ly/3EIGFe6
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/investingtemplate
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/incometemplate
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://bit.ly/expensestemplate
Below I will list everything for the monthly report:
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. I’m back into regularly investing while I focus on maxing out my TSFA. I am currently estimated on average to be making about $263.04 a month from passive income mostly from stock dividends, crypto income, and some from music royalties. This currently covers my portion of the utilities and internet as well as my phone and backup phone bills, rental insurance, and all my monthly subscriptions.
My portfolio is roughly rounded to about 74% crypto, 16% stocks, less than 1% in precious metals, and 11% in liquid cash. My total annual projected income from passive sources is $3,156.45. $1,879.83 of those yearly profits are coming from stock dividends, about $1,198.42 are coming from cryptocurrency staking, I already earned about $16.38 from my RealT crypto tokenized real estate before I sold it, and $61.83 came from music royalties. My crypto income continues to climb exponentially from the continued topping up of my accounts and compounding the interest I’m earning.
In my last update, my total portfolio value was $320,413 CAD. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $266,755. This is down about $53,658 from last month’s total value. My highest portfolio value ever was around $395,000 which is about 33% higher than where I’m at now.
I earned $183.26 CAD from stock dividends, $0 CAD from crypto real estate, and $52.04 CAD from my last month of staking Hive, HBD, TRX, and MTR staking on Den.Social. In the January report I will be covering my ATOM. I’ve been testing earning Tron on Ledger Live, Staking ATOM on Crypto.com, and UST on Anchor Protocol. These were all flops. Ledger live has too many prompts, it’s great for security, but not ideal for regular use. Crypto.com isn’t really that ideal since 99% of it is lending and I figured I might as well stake everything in the same wallet: Trust Wallet. For UST on Anchor, the only reason they can offer 19% is because it’s lending and custodial. I’m not continuing with any of those. In total, I have earned about $556.23 CAD from crypto and $1,730.79 CAD from stock dividends.
My portfolio in terms of stock sector breakdown is now 11% Utilities, 18% Insurance, 23% Banking, 18% Real Estate, 2% into an Investment Fund, and 28% into general ETFs. My main purchases were my usual Tangerine investment fund purchase, adding more to my real estate with more Northview stock, and buying more FCCD ETFs for general investing into high Canadian dividend stocks. My goal is to average about a 5% yield on my portfolio and I’m currently at an average yield of 4.85%.
For my dividend stocks, I’m up 16.01 % on my $41,461 worth of dividend stocks. This is an increase of 7.5% from last month and will likely continue to increase as I continue to add to my TSFA.
For crypto, my main breakdown between ETH & BTC is 58% ETH, and 42% BTC. This is allegedly valued at $167,208 CAD at the time of writing this. I’m now separating all of the different categories of crypto I invest in. I have a handful of XMR, RUNE, BNB, and MATIC as my speculative investments. I hold DASH, BCH, and LTC in case I need them for digital cash. Lastly, I also hold HBD, Hive, ATOM, TRX, BLURT, and MTR for staking. I still expect a big run-up to happen soon in 2022 with the update to Eth 2.0.
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that pay out regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
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