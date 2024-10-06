The U.S.A. ~ The UPDATED ROMAN CIRCUS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Very Profound Correlation of Roman Society 2000 years ago
and Today in AMERICA !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness
https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-par