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Day 185, Barr Says Constitution Violated by #Lockdown. Will He DO Anything?
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20 views • September 17, 2020
It’s awkward to have to speak about the 233rd anniversary of the Constitution when it’s been suspended for 6 months. Conservative media tries to pretend he did tiny bit to protect it and our liberty. They’re wrong.
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