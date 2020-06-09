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The True Temple of God and Plan to Rebuilt the Third Temple of Jerusalem
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182 views • June 09, 2020
Does God want that we should build for Him the temple by the hands of men in Jerusalem? Yeshua has fulfilled all the requirements of God, that we can serve God. Watch the video and see how Yeshua is the only way to God of Israel. Finnish subtitles.
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