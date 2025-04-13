Summary

1. Introduction and Opening Remarks

• Randy Kelton and Brett Fountain introduced the show "Rule of Law Radio" and noted the date as Thursday, March 27, 2025.

• Brett Fountain remarked on how quickly the first quarter of the year had passed.

• The hosts announced that phone lines were open for listeners to call in with legal questions, issues, or comments.

2. Habeas Corpus Overview

• Brett Fountain provided an in-depth explanation of habeas corpus, describing it as a longstanding legal remedy for individuals unlawfully restrained in their liberty.

• He explained the Latin meaning of habeas corpus ("Do you have the body?") and its purpose, which is for a higher judge to demand justification from a lower judge or entity for detaining someone.

• The process involves petitioning a judge to issue a writ of habeas corpus, which mandates the detaining party to show legal justification for the detention or release the individual.

3. Challenges in Filing Habeas Corpus Petitions

• Brett shared a recent experience where he filed a petition for habeas corpus in Washington State for a man unlawfully restrained.

• He described how one judge ignored the petition, another denied it, and a third attempted to convert it into a Personal Restraint Petition (PRP), citing irrelevant formatting and relationship status issues.

• Brett emphasized that habeas corpus is distinct from PRP and that the judges' actions were improper and violated mandatory legal duties.

4. Importance of Habeas Corpus as a Legal Remedy

• Brett highlighted the historical significance of habeas corpus, noting that it predates America and is a fundamental legal right that cannot be taken away.

• He stressed that habeas corpus is a powerful but underutilized remedy and encouraged listeners to familiarize themselves with state and federal habeas processes.

• He pointed out that Washington State, like Texas, has clear language mandating judges to issue writs of habeas corpus without discretion.

5. Legal Action Against Judges for Noncompliance

• Brett revealed that he is suing the judges involved for violating his federally protected rights, including his First Amendment right to petition courts for redress of grievances and his Fifth Amendment right to due process.

• He explained that the judges' failure to issue the writ constitutes a crime and deprivation of rights, aligning with Title 42 Section 1983 civil rights suits.

• Brett underscored that the mandatory language in habeas corpus laws ("shall" and "must") leaves no room for discretionary action

