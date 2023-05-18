Create New Account
Tim Kirby - "Moving to Russia, Life in Russia"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 20 hours ago |
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On May 18, 2023 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Tim Kirby

Topic: Moving to Russia, Life in Russia

Bio:

Tim Kirby is an American born Russian Political Analyst and Radio Talk Show host. He has lived in Russia since 2006 and writes on a wide variety of topics from geopolitics to ideology. He also does travel material as well as DIY on YouTube. Kirby also plays for the offensive line of the Moscow Spartans American Football Club.



Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Hartmut Schumacher
John Katsavos
