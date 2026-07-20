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7/19/2026
Genesis 22:7-8 What’s So Important About A Lamb?
Intro: Mary had a little lamb. A lamb is so meek and innocent. They don’t growl. They don’t bark. They don’t fight. They don’t run very well. They don’t have any natural defense. Yet they provide wool that clothes us…covers us from our nakedness. What does all that mean? Lambs are unable to help themselves. They cannot save themselves. Their wool is so valuable though. Lambs are highly valued in the animal world. Humans are highly valued to God as lambs are to us. When a Hebrew gives a lamb to sacrifice that is a very important animal to the owner. It’s wool is very valuable to him. He must give up a lot to offer a lamb, his best lamb. God gave up a lot to kill the Lamb of God. He gave His best, His only Son.