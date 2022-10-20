KYLE HUNT AND FRANK RAYMOND ON PROLES: PART 1 --- The Mass Production of Proles

The rulers of Orwell's dystopia, described in "1984," preferred their subjects to be proles, debased and easy to rule. The Bolsheviks had the same idea, and worked to reduce their Russian and Ukrainian victims to proles. They are working at it still, all over the Western world, but with the slow, softer methods of Cultural Marxism and mind control. What is their secret? What makes a man or woman a prole? Just what is a prole?

Frank Raymond and Kyle Hunt delve into this rabbit hole, one that the Mind Masters strive to keep very secret. They know their business. But it is our business to uncover their plans for us.

Frank Raymond presents a first exploration into this forbidden ground in his book, "Sweet Dreams and Terror Cells," the politically incorrect thriller of the century. The paperback is superior to the e-book, and recommended.

Find it here: https://www.amazon.ca/Sweet-Dreams-Terror-Cells-Raymond/dp/1544060440

Contact Frank Raymond at: [email protected]







