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🎵Wait Till Ruby Gets Home
wolfburg
wolfburg
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Mid-century television theme song in the style of a musical theater showtune, The arrangement features a bright brass section with trumpets and trombones, a walking upright bass, and a swing-style drum kit using crisp snare hits and ride cymbal patterns, A prominent xylophone doubles the melodic lines, The vocal arrangement consists of a female lead and a male lead performing in a theatrical, enunciated style with occasional harmonized group backing, The tempo is a brisk 145 BPM in 4/4 time, likely in the key of F major, The orchestration includes staccato woodwind flourishes and orchestral chimes during transitions

You've painted up your lips and rolled and curled your tinted hair
Ruby, are you contemplating going out somewhere?
The shadow on the wall tells me the sun is going down
Oh, Ruby
Don't take your love to town
It wasn't me that started that old crazy Asian war
But I was proud to go and do my patriotic chore
And yes, it's true that I'm not the man I used to be
Oh, Ruby
I still need some company
It's hard to love a man whose legs are bent and paralyzed
And the wants and the needs of a woman of your age, Ruby, I realize
But it won't be long I've heard them say until I'm not around
Oh, Ruby
Don't take your love to town
She's leaving now 'cause I just heard the slamming of the door
The way I know I've heard it slam one hundred times before
And if I could move I'd get my gun and put her in the ground
Oh, Ruby
Don't take your love to town
Oh, Ruby
For God's sakes turn around

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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