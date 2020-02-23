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5 Questions About Prophecy
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TruthSeeker
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4 views • February 23, 2020
Bible Prophecy: 5 Important Questions looks at 5 important and frequently asked questions in relation to Bible prophecy and the End Times.

Why are prophecies so hard to understand? Who is the coming Antichrist? What is the Mark? Who are the two witnesses? Who are the 144,000?

Join our fellow End Time Survivor as he gives us some answers to these increasingly relevant questions about Bible prophecy.



***

End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.

Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
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http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/50385 -

https://mumbrella.com.au/why-i-got-a-linkedin-enabled-microchip-implanted-in-my-hand-471216

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/on-leadership/wp/2017/04/04/some-swedish-workers-are-getting-microchips-implanted-in-their-hands/?utm_term=.ce739ee5bf5d

https://futurism.com/a-biohacker-put-an-implant-in-his-hand-to-pay-for-public-transport/

http://www.bioethics.com/human-enhancement/transhumanism

https://www.theverge.com/2017/7/24/16019530/three-sqaure-market-implant-office-keycard-biohacking-wisconsin

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4756834/British-inventor-Steven-Northam-microchip-implanted.html

http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/d-brief/2017/07/24/microchip-implants-employees/#.WdyS2t9NyWc

http://www.nbcnews.com/id/5439055/ns/technology_and_science-tech_and_gadgets/t/microchips-implanted-mexican-officials/

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Keywords
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