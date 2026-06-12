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Elon Musk becomes world's first Trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💸Elon Musk becomes world's first trillionaire as SpaceX shares jump.
The jump in SpaceX’s share price today, as its floats on the US stock market, means Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire.

His 38% stake in SpaceX is now worth around $800bn, after they jumped 20% in early trading, with the whole company’s valuation now over $2tn.

Musk also owns just over 10% of Tesla, a stake worth $165bn, plus options to acquire another nearly 8% stake, worth $114bn according to Forbes’s calculations.

Forbes had calculated Musk’s wealth at around $980bn before SpaceX’s shares started trading, so it would only have taken a small rise in the share price today to hit the one-trillion dollar figure.

Here is Elon's victory dance jump.

@DDGeopolitics

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