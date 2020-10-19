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Insanity Was Throwing a Party - Official Music Video
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13 views • October 19, 2020
The title song from Neal Fox's in-progress album, "Insanity Was Throwing a Party."
Written, performed and produced by Neal Fox. Mastered by Tony Rockliff.
➡️ BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
️ ➡️ NEAL'S MUSIC ON SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/27igi...
️ ➡️ ART | MUSIC | MERCH with a MESSAGE:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/rattlingthe...
️ ➡️ VISIT NEAL'S SITE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theConspiracyProject.com
© 2020, Foxalot Music — BMI
© 2020, Video, Neal Fox
"Glory to Hong Kong" © Thomas dgx yhl, dgxmusic — Used by permission.
Written, performed and produced by Neal Fox. Mastered by Tony Rockliff.
➡️ BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
️ ➡️ NEAL'S MUSIC ON SPOTIFY
https://open.spotify.com/artist/27igi...
️ ➡️ ART | MUSIC | MERCH with a MESSAGE:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/rattlingthe...
️ ➡️ VISIT NEAL'S SITE:
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
http://www.theConspiracyProject.com
© 2020, Foxalot Music — BMI
© 2020, Video, Neal Fox
"Glory to Hong Kong" © Thomas dgx yhl, dgxmusic — Used by permission.
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