A Fresh Start for Autumn Planting 🍂🤩🐶

I went to the garden center this week to get some more cabbages and Swiss Chard starts after the previous ones were eaten by bugs. I also got some arugula. In the kitchen I made some coleslaw, and sliced up some chayote to go along with it. And I made some brownies! 🤤





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 🤩🐶