Adding one comment from the Reddit page: There's a character named Ron Burkle who was a big investor in Sean John, and has been described as Diddy's "sugar daddy". If you've ever seen that picture of Bill Clinton with Rachel Chandler that people say was Epstein's plane, it was really on Burkle's, allegedly dubbed "Air Fuck One".





He and Epstein were friends, and he even sought advice from him when he bought his own plane, but the two had a falling out over who got to fly Clinton around. In 2006, Gawker ran an article outlining similarities between the two of them, which caused him to sic his lawyers on them, getting it pulled...[but not GONE, baby - npo one beats VfB when he's on his A game!]





From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia: Death of Michael Jackson

Jackson's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, showing flowers for fans to express grief; became a focal point for fans, surrounded by barriers and covered with flowers.





Date June 25, 2009; 14 years ago

Time 2:26 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time)

Location Westwood, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Type Homicide by acute propofol intoxication

Deaths Michael Jackson

Convicted Conrad Robert Murray

Trial People v. Murray

Verdict Guilty

Convictions Involuntary manslaughter

Sentence 4 years in prison (paroled after 1 year and 11 months)





On June 25, 2009, the American singer Michael Jackson died of acute propofol intoxication in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 50. His personal physician, Conrad Murray, said that he found Jackson in his bedroom at his North Carolwood Drive home in the Holmby Hills area of the city not breathing and with a weak pulse; he administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to no avail, and security called 9-1-1 at 12:21 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (UTC–7). Paramedics treated Jackson at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood at 2:26 p.m.[1]





On August 28, 2009, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner concluded that Jackson's death was a homicide.[2] Jackson had been administered propofol and anti-anxiety benzodiazepines lorazepam and midazolam by his doctor.[3] Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in November 2011, and was released in 2013 after serving two years of his four-year prison sentence with time off for good behavior.[4][5]





At the time of his death, Jackson had been preparing for a series of comeback concerts, This Is It, due to begin in July 2009 in London in the United Kingdom. His death triggered reactions around the world, creating unprecedented surges of Internet traffic and a spike in sales of his music.[6] A televised memorial service, held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, had an estimated 2.5 billion viewers.[7][8][9] In 2010, Sony Music Entertainment signed a US$250 million deal with Jackson's estate to retain distribution rights to his recordings until 2017 and to release seven posthumous albums of unreleased material over the following decade.[10][11]





Propofol





Of all the drugs found in Jackson's home, the one that most concerned investigators was propofol (Diprivan), a powerful anesthetic administered intravenously in hospitals to induce and maintain anesthesia during surgery.[51] Nicknamed "milk of amnesia" because of its opaque, milk-like appearance (and a play on the words "milk of magnesia"), the drug has been associated with cardiac arrest,[51] but it still may be increasingly used off-label for anxiolytic and other medically unsubstantiated purposes.[45] Several propofol bottles—both opened and not—were found in his home.[45]





On June 30, Cherilyn Lee, a nurse practitioner who had worked as Jackson's nutritionist, said that he had asked her in May to provide propofol to help him sleep, but she refused. He told her he had been given the drug before for persistent insomnia, and that a doctor had said it was safe as long as he was being monitored. Lee said she received a telephone call from an aide to Jackson on June 21 to say that Jackson was ill, although she no longer worked for him. She reported overhearing Jackson complain that one side of his body was hot, the other side cold. She advised the aide to send Jackson to a hospital; Lee thought she recognized the symptoms, and suspected that Jackson was on propofol.[52][verification needed]





Arnold Klein said that Jackson used an anesthesiologist to administer propofol to help him sleep while he was on tour in Germany. The anesthesiologist would "take him down" at night and "bring him back up" in the morning during the HIStory World Tour of 1996 and 1997.[50]