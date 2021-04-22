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Life insurance unchanged by COVID?
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323 views • April 22, 2021
Ben Swann, April 8, 2021
Bob Burnett explains how life insurance rates are telling a very different story about the COVID mortality rate compared to the media.
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Bob Burnett explains how life insurance rates are telling a very different story about the COVID mortality rate compared to the media.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
https://truthinmedia.com/phone
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https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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