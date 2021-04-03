© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FORMER PFIZER CHIEF SCIENTIST DR MIKE YEADEN: "COVID-19 PANDEMIC EFFECTIVELY OVER, NO NEED FOR ANY VACCINE"
Follow
3
Share
Report
490 views • April 03, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/taoYO5nbIzpx/
First aired at the end of 2020, everything this highly qualified scientist Dr Mike Yeaden has explained still stands today. We are being fraudulently, coerced into taking a vaccine and passports are all BS.
According to an article published in Lockdown Sceptics, Dr. Michael Yeadon, former vice president and Chief Scientist of Pfizer wrote:
"There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects."
First aired at the end of 2020, everything this highly qualified scientist Dr Mike Yeaden has explained still stands today. We are being fraudulently, coerced into taking a vaccine and passports are all BS.
According to an article published in Lockdown Sceptics, Dr. Michael Yeadon, former vice president and Chief Scientist of Pfizer wrote:
"There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines. You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.