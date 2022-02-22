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Firearms and Defensive Tactics Instructor Bob Allen Explains Why Self-Defense is Essential
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1245 views • February 22, 2022
Bob Allen’s nighttime routine concludes with confirming his handgun, flashlight, and cell phone are within reach on his nightstand. As a 35-year veteran of the Nashville Police Department and 21-year SWAT team instructor, Bob is a seasoned trainer of firearms and defensive tactics. As director of training at Royal Range USA he is passionate about teaching others how to protect themselves for any potential life-threatening situation. Royal Range is the premiere firearms facility in the nation offering top of the line training, products, education and services in their all-inclusive 40,000 square foot premises. Bob will tell you which firearm to buy, how to use it, and where to store it in case you find yourself in a life or death situation.


TAKEAWAYS

Attendees learn about gun safety and shoot at targets in Royal Range’s new shooter class

Learn excellent tactical steps of what to do if an intruder is in your home

Where to store your firearm for easy access but also out-of-reach for children

The best weapon to get for self defense


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Bob Allen’s Resume and Training: https://bit.ly/3gIGeXJ
Firearms Safety and Tactical Training Video: https://bit.ly/3BlnK8X
Hope Outfitters Website: https://www.hopeoutfitters.com/

🔗 CONNECT WITH ROYAL RANGE
Website: https://www.royalrangeusa.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoyalRangeUSA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/royalrangeacademy/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3GNWcdM

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Keywords
firearmsself defensegunpoliceweaponammunitiongun safetyswattargetrobberbob allenroyal rangetina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showintruder
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