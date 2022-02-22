Firearms and Defensive Tactics Instructor Bob Allen Explains Why Self-Defense is Essential

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TAKEAWAYS
Attendees learn about gun safety and shoot at targets in Royal Range’s new shooter class
Learn excellent tactical steps of what to do if an intruder is in your home
Where to store your firearm for easy access but also out-of-reach for children
The best weapon to get for self defense
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Bob Allen’s Resume and Training: https://bit.ly/3gIGeXJ
Firearms Safety and Tactical Training Video: https://bit.ly/3BlnK8X
Hope Outfitters Website: https://www.hopeoutfitters.com/
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