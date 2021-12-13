BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“Mafia of the Powerful” with Catherine Austin Fitts
RED PILLED
RED PILLED
552 followers
Follow
6
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
791 views • December 13, 2021
Filmmaker Robert Cibis questions the former US vice-minister and investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts about the mechanisms of the interplay between politics and finances.
She reveals how massive systemic corruption leads to the replacement of democracy with orders and control, subtly at first and obviously in the Corona crisis.
Finally, the two discuss the simple stance that can be taken to minimise further damage.

https://www.oval.media/impressum/

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger

BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz

ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203

LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5

DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
Keywords
economymoneyfinancecatherine austinrobert cibis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
10-Year Treasury Yield Hits 19-Year High as Oil, Inflation and Fed Comments Drive Spike

10-Year Treasury Yield Hits 19-Year High as Oil, Inflation and Fed Comments Drive Spike

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Administration Weighs Overseas Push for Dollar-Backed Stablecoins

Trump Administration Weighs Overseas Push for Dollar-Backed Stablecoins

Sterling Ashworth
OpenAI Discloses Rogue AI Incidents Targeting Government, Education Websites

OpenAI Discloses Rogue AI Incidents Targeting Government, Education Websites

Edison Reed
Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Poverty Rate Among Older Adults Rises for Fifth Straight Year, AARP Analysis Finds

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Energy Secretary Rejects Outright Diesel Export Ban, Favors Voluntary Limits

U.S. Energy Secretary Rejects Outright Diesel Export Ban, Favors Voluntary Limits

Sterling Ashworth
Russia Continues to Dominate As India&#8217;s Top Crude Oil Supplier Despite Lower Imports

Russia Continues to Dominate As India’s Top Crude Oil Supplier Despite Lower Imports

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy