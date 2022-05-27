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Pandemic Treaty: The Covid World Order: World Health Organization Will Be World Government
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81 views • May 27, 2022
The Covid World Order cannot be allowed to continue! As Australia is already preparing for another lockdown as MonkeyPox is sweeping the globe, Dr. Gaston Cornu has a solution to keep the Globalist agenda from taking over the world again!
More on Dr. Gaston: www.drcornulabat.com
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
More on Dr. Gaston: www.drcornulabat.com
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
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