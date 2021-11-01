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Ancient Tree Research Project | Giant Cedars of Lebanon [Part 2 of 2]
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38 views • November 01, 2021
Ancient Tree Research Project | Giant Cedars of Lebanon [Part 2 of 2]
Ancient Tree Research Project | Giant Cedars of Lebanon - Part 2
https://odysee.com/@crackerwv:0/Ancient-Tree-Research-Project-%28Part-2%29---Giant-Cedars-of-Lebanon-%F0%9F%8C%B2:e
Part 1
Ancient Tree Research Project | Giant Cedars of Lebanon - Part 1
https://odysee.com/@ODDTV:b/ancient-tree-research-project-giant-3:5
Part 2
Ancient Tree Research Project | Giant Cedars of Lebanon [Part 2 of 2]
https://odysee.com/@crackerwv:0/Ancient-Tree-Research-Project-(Part-2)---Giant-Cedars-of-Lebanon-🌲:e
When it comes to history the world we walk on is quite puzzling. Our "Scientific Dictatorship" will have us believe that they have all the answers, but when you begin investigating on your own you find that official explanations given to us about natural landmarks and natural landscapes don't make much sense. Places like Devils Tower and other giant mesas may not be what we are told. They may just be remnants of what they once were. Why does the Grand Canyon look like an ancient city? Why do we have so many mud fossils that take on near perfect shapes of giants, flora and fauna? What really is the Eye of Sahara? These are just a few questions, but the real question is were there actually giant trees that have been cut down? Are the forests of today merely miniature reflections of what they were in the past? The earth is still full of mystery and the more people that we get looking into this, the more we find out. Without a video called 'No Forests on Flat Earth', many people, including me, would have never even looked at this and now it's resonating with people everywhere. Was there really a giant tree at the center of all things called the Tree of life with more massive trees scattered all over the earth plane? We want to know all that stuff. Ancient Tree Research Project is a joint effort between myself, Rosette Delacroix, Shadie and CrackerWV. This is only part one so stay tuned for upcoming additions to the series. Thanks for watching.
-ODD =)
Rosette Delacroix:
https:// goo. gl/iTvWD2
CrackerWV:
https:// goo. gl/a97S6m
And a special thank you our new friend Shadie, who's love for his country fueled his research of Lebanon and taught us much about his beloved country. It truly is a special place
https://hip-hop-music.fandom.com/wiki/O.D.D_TV
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
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Ancient Tree Research Project | Giant Cedars of Lebanon - Part 2
https://odysee.com/@crackerwv:0/Ancient-Tree-Research-Project-%28Part-2%29---Giant-Cedars-of-Lebanon-%F0%9F%8C%B2:e
Part 1
Ancient Tree Research Project | Giant Cedars of Lebanon - Part 1
https://odysee.com/@ODDTV:b/ancient-tree-research-project-giant-3:5
Part 2
Ancient Tree Research Project | Giant Cedars of Lebanon [Part 2 of 2]
https://odysee.com/@crackerwv:0/Ancient-Tree-Research-Project-(Part-2)---Giant-Cedars-of-Lebanon-🌲:e
When it comes to history the world we walk on is quite puzzling. Our "Scientific Dictatorship" will have us believe that they have all the answers, but when you begin investigating on your own you find that official explanations given to us about natural landmarks and natural landscapes don't make much sense. Places like Devils Tower and other giant mesas may not be what we are told. They may just be remnants of what they once were. Why does the Grand Canyon look like an ancient city? Why do we have so many mud fossils that take on near perfect shapes of giants, flora and fauna? What really is the Eye of Sahara? These are just a few questions, but the real question is were there actually giant trees that have been cut down? Are the forests of today merely miniature reflections of what they were in the past? The earth is still full of mystery and the more people that we get looking into this, the more we find out. Without a video called 'No Forests on Flat Earth', many people, including me, would have never even looked at this and now it's resonating with people everywhere. Was there really a giant tree at the center of all things called the Tree of life with more massive trees scattered all over the earth plane? We want to know all that stuff. Ancient Tree Research Project is a joint effort between myself, Rosette Delacroix, Shadie and CrackerWV. This is only part one so stay tuned for upcoming additions to the series. Thanks for watching.
-ODD =)
Rosette Delacroix:
https:// goo. gl/iTvWD2
CrackerWV:
https:// goo. gl/a97S6m
And a special thank you our new friend Shadie, who's love for his country fueled his research of Lebanon and taught us much about his beloved country. It truly is a special place
https://hip-hop-music.fandom.com/wiki/O.D.D_TV
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
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