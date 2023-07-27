Decentralize.TV - Episode 7 - July 27, 2023 - LENR (Low Energy Nuclear Reactions) can decentralize power production and provide abundant energy for all

In this episode, we interview James Martinez, a longtime advocate of LENR (Low Energy Nuclear Reactions), a breakthrough technology that produces heat and energy by converting heavy water mass into thermal output. It used to be called "cold fusion" and was suppressed for decades by the dishonest science establishment. Now, it's being researched and replicated by the US Navy, US Army and deep-pocketed Big Tech giants like Google. Licensing deals are under way with appliance makers and boiler manufacturers in
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.