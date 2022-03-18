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Barbara Kay: No, Arabs aren't Israel's "indigenous" people
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12 views • March 18, 2022
Posted 28July2017 Rebel News:
As the Temple Mount in Jerusalem erupts in violence again with Palestinian claims of indigeneity, Barbara Kay looks at the social justice phenomenon of “fake heritage”.
The lies that the Arabs tell about the Jews, Israel and the land of Israel is a precursor of what we have today.
Propaganda, Main Stream Media, Israel, History, Fake News, Arab Israeli History,
As the Temple Mount in Jerusalem erupts in violence again with Palestinian claims of indigeneity, Barbara Kay looks at the social justice phenomenon of “fake heritage”.
The lies that the Arabs tell about the Jews, Israel and the land of Israel is a precursor of what we have today.
Propaganda, Main Stream Media, Israel, History, Fake News, Arab Israeli History,
Keywords
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