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[May 22, 2020] The Mount Hermon-Roswell Connection (2011) (25.3K views on YouTube)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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113 views • January 02, 2021
This is my second lecture I gave at the Future Congress Conference in 2011. It deals with the topics of fallen angels, "aliens," UFOs, Nephilim and the interesting correlations between Mt. Hermon in Southern Lebanon and Roswell, New Mexico.

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