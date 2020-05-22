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[May 22, 2020] The Mount Hermon-Roswell Connection (2011) (25.3K views on YouTube)
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113 views • January 02, 2021
This is my second lecture I gave at the Future Congress Conference in 2011. It deals with the topics of fallen angels, "aliens," UFOs, Nephilim and the interesting correlations between Mt. Hermon in Southern Lebanon and Roswell, New Mexico.
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Shared from and subscribe to:
Rob Skiba
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Rob Skiba
https://www.youtube.com/c/RobSkiba/videos
To learn more about SEED: https://seedtheseries.com/
To support our ongoing ministry efforts: https://robschannel.com/support
My Tribulation timeline chart: http://babylonrisingblog.com/images/TribulationPeriod.jpg
My primary book and DVD store: http://www.babylonrisingbooks.com/store.html
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
Shared from and subscribe to:
Rob Skiba
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/robskiba
Rob Skiba
https://www.youtube.com/c/RobSkiba/videos
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