A reminder that no human being can ever tell another to wear a face mask, take a test or have an injection without violating their inalienable human rights. They can only ask, and have to accept a negative answer, without disadvantage or prejudice.





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF BIOETHICS & HUMAN RIGHTS, UNESCO, 2005.

Article 6:

1. Any 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 & 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗰 medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free & informed 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗧 of the person concerned based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason WITHOUT DISADVANTAGE OR PREJUDICE .





2. Scientific research should only be carried out with the prior, free, express and informed consent of the person concerned. The information should be adequate, provided in a comprehensible form and should include modalities for withdrawal of consent. Consent may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without any disadvantage or prejudice.





* Bacterial Pneumonia from masks was a major cause of death during the Spanish Flu epidemic!

Huge bacterial and fungus overload!





