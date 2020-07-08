© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (8July20 Full Show)
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • July 08, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00 Trump pulls out of WHO — but how much money is he pouring into Gates’ vaccination agenda?
— 00:12:14 COVID’s not 1918, it’s not even a pandemic; death rates plummet to same as flu, many asymptomatic
— 00:22:00 Texas is testing everyone in hospital & if positive, counting as hospitalized BECAUSE of COVID instead of WITH — just like they did with deaths
— 00:31:24 NYT & DYNUZ cheer protests as 1st Amend but go on hysterical anti-Christian rant to deny the other part of 1A — “the sermons are permeated with virus”
— 00:42:36 Globalist obsession with biometric tracking turns to palm reading — PalmID, reading subcutaneous vein patterns and instantaneously matching to database. Funded by government & corporations for buying, selling, doing businesses and tracking movement
— 00:55:23 Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) suddenly stops when infant vaccination stops because of COVID
— 01:03:42 “Hopium” the new stimulant drug for Stock Markets. Fauci has run tests on his personal friends, Moderna & Gilead, although it will have serious side-effects on others including addiction & crashes.
— 01:16:36 Marxist migrants, Ilhan & Kshama, openly talk about destroying America
— 01:35:17 Duckworth ducks debate with Tucker, then shows herself to be the warmongering successor to McCain
— 01:45:18 Cancel Culture eats its own as 100 libs discover the value of free speech when THEY are attacked
— 01:54:28 Violence of WHITE BLM
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:00 Trump pulls out of WHO — but how much money is he pouring into Gates’ vaccination agenda?
— 00:12:14 COVID’s not 1918, it’s not even a pandemic; death rates plummet to same as flu, many asymptomatic
— 00:22:00 Texas is testing everyone in hospital & if positive, counting as hospitalized BECAUSE of COVID instead of WITH — just like they did with deaths
— 00:31:24 NYT & DYNUZ cheer protests as 1st Amend but go on hysterical anti-Christian rant to deny the other part of 1A — “the sermons are permeated with virus”
— 00:42:36 Globalist obsession with biometric tracking turns to palm reading — PalmID, reading subcutaneous vein patterns and instantaneously matching to database. Funded by government & corporations for buying, selling, doing businesses and tracking movement
— 00:55:23 Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) suddenly stops when infant vaccination stops because of COVID
— 01:03:42 “Hopium” the new stimulant drug for Stock Markets. Fauci has run tests on his personal friends, Moderna & Gilead, although it will have serious side-effects on others including addiction & crashes.
— 01:16:36 Marxist migrants, Ilhan & Kshama, openly talk about destroying America
— 01:35:17 Duckworth ducks debate with Tucker, then shows herself to be the warmongering successor to McCain
— 01:45:18 Cancel Culture eats its own as 100 libs discover the value of free speech when THEY are attacked
— 01:54:28 Violence of WHITE BLM
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.