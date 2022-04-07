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An Excellent Short Synopsis of The White Replacement Strategy The Zionists Are Perpetrating Against The West
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133 views • April 07, 2022
This sums it up nicely. You are not RACIST if your only desire is to protect your culture and heritage. There is NOTHING wrong with being WHITE!
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