Republicans had their AIPAC-funded trip to Israel last week, now it’s the Democrats’ turn - AIPAC (BOUGHT) him for $1,336,689 - Rep. Brad Schneider

Republicans had their AIPAC-funded trip to Israel last week, now it’s the Democrats’ turn

To learn more about Zionism and the ‘special relationship between the US and Israel’

How would you describe that relationship? Brainwashed? Collusion? Gov't Corruption? Nuttier than a Fruit Cake? or just keep me greedy, wanting more AIPAC money, to sell out my govt and keep Israel happy? He might get a bonus for this little clip?

https://www.trackaipac.com/

This guy, Brad Schneider made $1,336,589

https://www.trackaipac.com/states/illinois?rq=illinois

Adding:

Trump extends TARIFF suspension on China for another 90 days.

Adding:

Alaska military bases could host Trump-Putin summit – Ex-Lt. Governor

US military bases in Alaska could be “very good venues” for the August 15 meeting (https://t.me/SputnikInt/90039) between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Alaska Lt. Governor Loren Leman told RIA Novosti.

He named Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage and Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks as top options, citing proximity to airports and security. Leman said smaller, remote locations might struggle to host hundreds or thousands of people.





