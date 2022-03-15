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Tulsi Gabbard Attacked For Telling The Truth About U.S. Biolabs In Ukraine
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152 views • March 15, 2022
Tulsi Gabbard goes Alex Jones level in a video she made in response to attacks from Mitt Romney and others about the biolabs the United States runs in Ukraine.
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