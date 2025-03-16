Why Most "Bibles" Are False

More info...https://www.brighteon.com/2f51cbea-425d-428c-9c69-1833ec9bbe0d

Many "bibles" disagree with each other & even say the complete opposite than another. For example, KJB says in Psalms 12:6 “The words of the LORD are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times. 7Thou shalt keep them, O LORD, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever.” But the NIV says: And the words of the Lord are flawless, like silver purified in a crucible, like gold[c] refined seven times. 7 You, Lord, will keep the needy safe and will protect us forever from the wicked, So clearly KJB is saying that God will preserve His words forever, while NIV says the Lord will protect the needy from the wicked forever. So which one is correct? We know for a fact that the needy are not always protected from the wicked, so we can rule that out easy enough. This is merely one example of hundreds, & the point is that all these modern "bibles" disagree with the KJB & each other. Why?!?! There are many reasons for this & the ,main reason is because they are not translated from the same manuscripts. Therefore one school of manuscripts must be false. It's up to you to figure out which are true, & which are false. This video will help giving you a small piece of the puzzle during the brief period it remains here. God bless