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Tulsa residents sue city leaders over mandatory mask mandate
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86 views • August 19, 2020
A group of business owners and doctors based in Tulsa, Oklahoma announced a lawsuit against the city's mayor, city council and the head of its Health Department. The suit seeks the immediate repeal of mask mandates, which the plaintiffs said are harming the health of the city's residents. OAN's John Hines has more from Washington.
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