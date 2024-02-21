Create New Account
Red Cross ADMITS unvaccinated recipients can UNWITTINGLY RECEIVE Vaxxed blood
GalacticStorm
Steven Crowder · BREAKING: Red Cross official tells undercover journalist they DO NOT SEPARATE donated blood based on COVID-19 vaccination status; ADMITS unvaccinated recipients can UNWITTINGLY RECEIVE blood from vaccinated donors


THIS. IS. INSANE.


@scrowder

https://x.com/scrowder/status/1760381909887234167?s=20


pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

