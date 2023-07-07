Explosive Interview: Congressman Stumbles on Hunter Biden Investigation Questions

A prominent Democratic congressman found himself stumbling in an interview when confronted with allegations of political meddling in the Hunter Biden investigation. The whistleblower claims the Justice Department ignored pleas for special counsel powers to prosecute Hunter Biden. Rep. Ro Khanna attempted to defend the administration but contradicted the whistleblower's sworn testimony. The incident raises questions about potential intervention and the U.S. Attorney's role. Last month, Hunter Biden reached a plea deal for tax fraud and unlawful possession of firearms, sparing him prison time. The revelations have ignited political dispute and demand increased accountability. As more evidence surfaces, scrutiny and transparency become vital for our democracy. Stay tuned for further updates on this political quagmire.

