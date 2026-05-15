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WEF "Expert" Nita Farahany predicts that "neurotechnology could be used in coercive measures in the legal system, including to instill pain"
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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Davos AM23 - Ready for Brain Transparency? - English https://www.weforum.org/videos/davos-am23-ready-for-brain-transparency-english/


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"Neural rights is the governance of identity, and whoever governs identity governs society": WITHIN [U] Founder & CEO Cathán Mayfair


"Approaching Singularity: Our Brains Interfacing with Superintelligence" The World Forum 2026 https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4bjnw5TP7oA


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Black Hat USA 2025 | The First 30 Months of Psychological Manipulation of Humans by AI - Executive Director, Cognitive Security Institute https://rumble.com/v771fky-435087394.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


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Precision content targeting in politics on social media refers to the practice of using personal data—such as demographics, interests, online behavior, and psychological profiles—to deliver customized political messages to specific individuals or small groups. This approach, known as political microtargeting, enables campaigns to tailor ads with high specificity, often using data collected from social media interactions like likes, shares, and comments.




Key Mechanisms


Data Collection: Campaigns gather data from user activity on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, often combining it with voter registration records or purchased third-party data.


Algorithmic Personalization: Platforms use algorithms to categorize users into "addressable publics" and deliver ads based on inferred preferences, attitudes, or vulnerabilities.


Message Customization: Instead of a single universal message, thousands of variations are created—each optimized to resonate with a specific audience’s beliefs, fears, or values. https://search.brave.com/search?q=precision+content+targeting+politics+on+social+medis&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08d7127a03a3e450a907c42e2fe01c183c86


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The United Nations has not yet adopted a specific "Universal Declaration on Neurotechnologies and Human Rights," but international bodies are actively developing frameworks to address the ethical and legal challenges of neurotechnology. UNESCO is currently drafting a global standard-setting instrument on the ethics of neurotechnologies https://search.brave.com/search?q=onternational+neuro+right+united+nations&source=android&summary=1&conversation=091624c9873de8c6cc0b3301c43c079a8168

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trump20242030covid
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