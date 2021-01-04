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Ep. #3 - "Watch The Children Pray" A Child's Faith | Christian Podcast | Song & Verse Ministries
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3 views • January 04, 2021
In this episode, we sit down with Thomas Johns, founder of Dead To Self Radio.Our discussion is based on the Metal Church song "Watch The Children Pray."
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https://songandverseministries.com
"Watch The Children Pray" song lyrics:
In a darkened graveyard glows a light.
I see it shine there every night.
I know somewhere there's a hidden door.
There's an answer here we must explore.
No, I'll not submit to reason.
I'll sit and watch the seasons change.
We watch the children pray.
Save us God today,
Come whatever may.
We hold our fate and make the choice,
But we'll not listen to that still small voice.
Are we just crazy, out of our minds?
Wish this were someplace, another time.
We watch the children pray.
Save us God today,
Come whatever may.
And I know we're going
So far away from this wretched life we lead.
With open arms meet catastrophe,
In the valley of the damned we'll be.
And I know we're going
So far away from this wretched life we lead.
With open arms meet catastrophe,
In the valley of the damned we'll be.
We watch the children pray.
Save us God today,
Come whatever may.
And now to life we say goodbye.
I know the when but not the why.
Our nation's blood spills on the ground.
Our lives go out without a sound.
Songwriters:
David Wayne Carnell / Craig Stephen Wells / Kurdt York Vanderhoof
Watch the Children Pray lyrics
© Warner Chappell Music, Inc, Universal Music Publishing Group
Donations can be made at songandverseministries.com/donate
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/songandverse
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/songandverse
Twitter: https://twitter.com/songandverse316
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/songandverse/
https://songandverseministries.com
"Watch The Children Pray" song lyrics:
In a darkened graveyard glows a light.
I see it shine there every night.
I know somewhere there's a hidden door.
There's an answer here we must explore.
No, I'll not submit to reason.
I'll sit and watch the seasons change.
We watch the children pray.
Save us God today,
Come whatever may.
We hold our fate and make the choice,
But we'll not listen to that still small voice.
Are we just crazy, out of our minds?
Wish this were someplace, another time.
We watch the children pray.
Save us God today,
Come whatever may.
And I know we're going
So far away from this wretched life we lead.
With open arms meet catastrophe,
In the valley of the damned we'll be.
And I know we're going
So far away from this wretched life we lead.
With open arms meet catastrophe,
In the valley of the damned we'll be.
We watch the children pray.
Save us God today,
Come whatever may.
And now to life we say goodbye.
I know the when but not the why.
Our nation's blood spills on the ground.
Our lives go out without a sound.
Songwriters:
David Wayne Carnell / Craig Stephen Wells / Kurdt York Vanderhoof
Watch the Children Pray lyrics
© Warner Chappell Music, Inc, Universal Music Publishing Group
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