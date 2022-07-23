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TLAV Germany Admits 1 in 5-000 COVID Vax Has Serious Side Effects - Heatwave Hype To Climate Change EO
The Last American Vagabondhttps://www.rokfin.com/stream/20708/Germany-Admits-1-in-5000-COVID-Vax-Has-Serious-Side-Effect--Heatwave-Hype-To-Climate-Change-EO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JimnGMiRUiBG/
https://rumble.com/v1d08tv-germany-admits-1-in-5000-covid-vax-has-serious-side-effect-and-heatwave-hyp.html
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-7-20-22:7?src=embed
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/germany-admits-covid-vax-serious-side-effects-heatwave-hype-climate-change-eo/
Germany Admits 1 in 5,000 COVID Vax Has ‘Serious Side Effect’ & Heatwave Hype To Climate Change EO