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Dems Continue To Tell Americans ‘Stop Being Poor’ as Biden Claims 'Best Economic Recovery Ever'
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41 views • June 08, 2022
Owen Shroyer hosts The Alex Jones Show to call out the leftists on their lies about economic recovery while working Americans bear the weight of Bidenflation.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-white-house-tells-americans-they-have-it-better-than-europeans-on-gas-prices/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/inflation-will-price-many-americans-out-of-housing-into-homelessness/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tune-in-the-biden-assault-on-society-continues/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/peter-schiff-america-has-never-been-in-a-weaker-position-to-fight-inflation/
Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar!
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-white-house-tells-americans-they-have-it-better-than-europeans-on-gas-prices/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/inflation-will-price-many-americans-out-of-housing-into-homelessness/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tune-in-the-biden-assault-on-society-continues/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/peter-schiff-america-has-never-been-in-a-weaker-position-to-fight-inflation/
Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar!
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