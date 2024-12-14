Ποιητικό miracle

Όπως κηρύτει... εδώ γελάμε!!!!, ο πρώην Ευφρόσυνος, θα σωθούν λέει από την εκκλησία που έφτιαξε με την Καλυψώ γύρω στο 1%.... δηλαδή αυτός κι αυτή. Οι άλλοι, κάτι λιγοστοί που απέμειναν, που έρχονται και σας υπηρετούν, αφους τους έχετε τρελάνει με τις μπαρούφες σας, δεν θα σωθούν? Δηλαδή ρε Ευφρόσυνε τόσο άδικος είσαι? σώστους κι αυτούς ρε παιδί μου, η τουλάχιστον η μαντάμ, να γράψει ένα ποιηματάκι και τσουπ όλοι θα βρεθούν στον "παράδεισο" μαζί σας.....

Ωρε να ζούσαμε και στην δεκαετία του 60 που μεσουρανούνε το LSD, παππάδες θα κάνατε... ωπ! συγγνώμη μην λέω παππάς και σου θυμίζουμε ότι κάποτε ήσουν κι εσύ.. As he preaches....here we laugh!!!!, the former Euphrosyne, will be saved he says by the church he and Calypso made around 1%.... that is he and she. The others, a few that are left, who come and serve you, after you have driven them crazy with your bullshit, will not be saved? So you Euphrosyne are so unfair? save them too, son, or at least the madam, write a little poem and bang they will all be in "heaven" with you..... Oh, if only we lived in the 60's when LSD was in vogue, you'd makea priest (greek proverb)... oops, sorry don't say priest and we'll remind you that you were once a priest too.