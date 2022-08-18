Jail time for bread: New Ukrainian law forbids citizens to accept aid from Russia

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RT
August 18, 2022
People who live in pro-Russian regions of Ukraine may be punished and sent to jail for up to 15 years if they accept any humanitarian aid from Moscow. RT’s Roman Kosarev explains.
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