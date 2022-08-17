GBN's Mark Steyn hosts Dr. Malhotra: Scientists Got Access to New Shocking Vaccine Trial Data Which "Changes Everything".

"Very eminent doctors, very eminent scientists...in one of their pre-print publications they were able to get access to new data from Pfizer & Moderna original trials on the vaccine and what they found is shocking!

In the trial itself it appeared that one was more likely to suffer a serious adverse event from the vaccine...than they were to be hospitalized from COVID. And that was during the more lethal strain. Now if this is true, and there's a good reason to suggest that it is, then it changes everything!"





Source: https://rumble.com/v1gckgp-dr.-malhotra-scientists-got-access-to-new-shocking-vaccine-trial-data-which.html