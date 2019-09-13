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Menachem Begin father of terrorism and extremism - protocols of the learned elders of zion
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33 views • September 13, 2019
This video I uploaded to YouTube on 9-11 was removed from YouTube for "hate speech" the next day. I've submitted an appeal so lets see what happens. Here's a follow up video I uploaded after finding out that this video got removed. https://youtu.be/dofkBYoZozc I'll probably upload the follow up video to brighteon as well.
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