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Impresionante Viviana Canosa, la periodista despierta que puso a temblar a Argentina. En Español, subtítulado al italiano.
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60 views • September 15, 2021
15/09/2021. La periodista argentina del canal A24, Viviana Canosa, se ha vuelto legendaria por ser la comunicadora más despierta, valiente, y sin miedo a la polémica. En este espectacular resumen, Viviana se despacha contra las absurdas medidas tiránicas de la plandemia, contra el abuso y genocidio de los médicos, y contra la putrefacta corrupción del sistema de salud en Argentina y en todo el mundo.
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