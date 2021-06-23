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China spy rumored to defect to US with virus info; Floods strike China's Yangtze river
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180 views • June 23, 2021
One of China’s top spies has reportedly defected to the U.S. Rumor has it he passed on important intel about the pandemic’s origin, and names of Chinese spies working in the U.S. A White House official presents China with ‘a stark choice’: allow a ‘real’ probe into the pandemic’s origin, or face isolation from the international community. Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is facing a possible shut down. This weekend will either make or break the publication, as it prepares to print what might be its last issue. Floods strike China’s longest river. In one area, water rose a whopping 13 feet in just one day’s time. And a 7-story building in Southern China crumbles, with residents still inside. Authorities are now looking into what caused the sudden collapse.
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