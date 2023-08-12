He was left on the street because the owner didn't want to spend money on medical treatment

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Pitiful Animal
August 12, 2023
This poor dog had been running around the city for a few months.
Many people said that his owner didn't want to face his illness
So they decided not to treat him and let him roam the streets alone.
We named him Fedor.
All the feet were unbelievably swollen, bilateral conjunctivitis and purulent otitis media.
Thank God that the dirofilaria test result came back negative.
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgJ2K3ue0Mo