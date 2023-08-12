He was left on the street because the owner didn't want to spend money on medical treatment

Pitiful Animal





August 12, 2023





This poor dog had been running around the city for a few months.

Many people said that his owner didn't want to face his illness

So they decided not to treat him and let him roam the streets alone.

We named him Fedor.

All the feet were unbelievably swollen, bilateral conjunctivitis and purulent otitis media.

Thank God that the dirofilaria test result came back negative.

