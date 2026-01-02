Somali Daycare Fraud in Kent, WA, Is Different Than Minnesota Because It Involves Really Nice Homes

This Somali “Daycare” was Very unhappy to see me. There was no sign of kids or being a Daycare facility.

@DannyRebel333 and I went to 6 more Somali Childcare locations today in the Kent, Wa area.

I was told be a few they weren’t Daycares despite receiving tax payer dollars.

One yelled “Call the police” behind the door.

https://x.com/ChrisxSims/status/2006184711119593477

Further Info:

Washington State AG Warns Citizen Journalists To Stop Investigating Somali Daycares Or Face Potential Hate Crime Charges:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/washington-state-ag-warns-citizen-journalists-stop-investigating-somali-daycares-or-face

