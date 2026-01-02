Somali Daycare Fraud in Kent, WA, Is Different Than Minnesota Because It Involves Really Nice Homes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Somali “Daycare” was Very unhappy to see me. There was no sign of kids or being a Daycare facility.
I was told be a few they weren’t Daycares despite receiving tax payer dollars.
One yelled “Call the police” behind the door.
https://x.com/ChrisxSims/status/2006184711119593477
Further Info:
Washington State AG Warns Citizen Journalists To Stop Investigating Somali Daycares Or Face Potential Hate Crime Charges:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/washington-state-ag-warns-citizen-journalists-stop-investigating-somali-daycares-or-face
-------------
