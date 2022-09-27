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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hr. ""Will we be driven to our end in EV's?!" Sept 25
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
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Truth vs. NEW$ Inc. hour 2 (25 Sept. 2022) with Jim Fetzer, Scott Bennett, David Kenney, and Donald Grahn appears!.

Kevin McCarthy announces that the Republicans will cancel the directive for 87,000 new IRS agents, which some grateful taxpayers will find to be a very good reason to vote GOP in November.

And the White House Press Secretary, in attacking DeSantis and Abbott for sending migrants to other states and cities, admits that the Biden admin has been doing that "from the start", which only confirms what most students had long since concluded.

Only 1.3% of Americans have taken the bivalent booster, which hints that the public may be "wising up" that the vax agenda is a depopulation program, not meant to protect the health and lives of the people.

Fauci turns out to have mocked those who took him seriously about wearing masks and basked in his ability to induce the public into following his (often medically absurd and counterproductive) advice.


24 GOP AGs are advising VISA, American Express, and MasterCard not to use a special code for purchases involving guns and ammunition, which appears to be already in place, alas, as the Democrats go all-in on gun control to sabotage the 2nd Amendment.

And Chicago's Mayor attacks the CEO of McDonald's for suggesting that Chicago has a crime problem, when it's obvious to the world. Absurdity of absurdities,

California is now contemplating banning diesel trucks in the state, which would bring commerce to a halt, on the ground that minorities suffer more than their fair share of pollution.

But this is only one of many moves the Democrats are making as moralistic morons who have no idea of the consequences of the actions they are taking in the name of impractical "Green Energy", including the promotion of EVs that have limited range and enormous charging problems.

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migrantsfetzerbennettgrahnhealth and medicinepolitics and current eventskinneygreen electric
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