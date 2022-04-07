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【G-Times News】Decreased Heart Function After Recovery from CCP Virus
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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20 views • April 07, 2022
https://gnews.org/2299587/

On April 1st, the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) reported that a survey conducted by the Japanese Circulation Society found that some people infected with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus developed symptoms such as decreased cardiac functions three months after being discharge from the hospital.
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